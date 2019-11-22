Save $150 on a Classic Butterscotch Blonde Fender Tele for Black Friday

A Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster is one of the icons of guitar's golden era – it's the quintessential Fender, and it remains timeless for good reason. So, when we spotted this Black Friday guitar deal on a Fender Special Run model in Guitar Center's already strong Black Friday line-up we had to flag it up.

The Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Telecaster with maple fretboard and Butterscotch Blonde finish is down to $549.99 from $699.99 so it's ticking all the right Black Friday bargain boxes for us – and Fender's demo above really showcases the value here on this Mexican-made model.

Resonant ash body, modern 'C' Shape neck profile and Hot Standard single-coil pickups are a simple recipe but add up to the kind of performance that guarantees no risk of buyer's remorse.

We're doubtful we'll see a better classic Tele deal online this month.