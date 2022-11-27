Save $100 on Questlove Breakbeats drum kits this Cyber Weekend

We're big fans of Ludwig and Questlove's funky little four-piece drum kit, as you can tell from our glowing review, so we're delighted to add this to the pile of best Black Friday and Cyber Monday drum deals. Already an affordable kit that punches above its weight, it's now $100 cheaper at Sweetwater's Black Friday/Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab)

Ludwig Breakbeats by Questlove: ( Was $599 , now $499)

A diminutive four-piece that's highly portable but certainly isn't weedy when you arrive at the venue of your choice. This is a tiny price, for a great kit.

Breakbeats lives up to its cool aesthetics and will suit any style of 'groove' player and is even a great quality set for kids. Breakbeats offers a cohesive package of portability, sound and all-round style!

Although pushing the top-end of 'budget' it's a hard kit to fault. Aside from the slight niggle with the riser and the rather cheap application of the logos, it's the perfect 'alternative' kit if you need to downsize on a budget for more streamlined gigs.

And don't confuse 'small' with 'quiet'. This kit is by no means a hushed solution for playing in a terraced house. As with other drums of these dimensions, it's loud enough to have the noise abatement team camped outside your house - a good thing.

