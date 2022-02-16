Save an epic 30% on TrueFire guitar lessons and learn from stars including Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa and Ariel Posen

TrueFire's online guitar lessons are some of the best around. With comprehensive, clear tuition delivered by some of the industry's most impressive names, TrueFire has helped make learning the guitar the fun, rewarding challenge we've always wanted it to be. We've all wanted an electric guitar lesson or two from our favourite guitarist - and with 30% off your next TrueFire purchase with code MRTF30, you can learn from the stars for less this time round.

Whether you're looking to work on a certain playing style or technique, or fully learn from scratch, TrueFire has courses for everyone. Obviously, there's no shortage of electric guitar lessons on the internet these days – but putting all of your faith into a random YouTube tutor? That's brave. TrueFire's list of educators is essentially a who's who of huge names in the industry – Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Andy Timmons, Ariel Posen – the list goes on.

TrueFire lessons: Save 30% with code MRTF30

Ever wanted to learn the guitar from Grammy Award-winning artists and world-class touring musicians? You can do just that, thanks to TrueFire. Choose from a huge collection of over 50,000 instructional videos, and save 30% off an All-Access subscription and all courses.

Their guitar tuition syllabuses cover myriad different styles, including blues, rock, country, funk, rockabilly, metal and jazz, among others – and with TrueFire's All-Access subscription included, there's plenty of guitar-playing knowledge for you to absorb.

If you're in the mood to hone your guitar playing skills from a huge collection of over 50,000 instructional videos, now's your chance.

Still not sure if TrueFire's online guitar lessons are for you? Take a look at our TrueFire review to see what we thought about it.

