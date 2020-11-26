Save a sweet $50 on the Fender FA-135CE acoustic electric guitar at Guitar Center this Black Friday

Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals are hotting up with only a day to go. We’re seeing huge savings on a massive range of products, from electric guitars to drum sets , studio headphones , guitar amps and loads more. This deal in particular, is definitely worth taking a look at - the Fender FA-135CE Concert acoustic-electric guitar with $50 knocked off the usual $199.99 price.

People will say that you’ve got to spend big to get a good quality guitar. Fender, on the other hand, would disagree. Widely regarded as one of the best in the business, Fender has spent many decades making the best instruments possible for the lowest price, and the FA-135CE is proof of that.

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can’t go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off this Black Friday, so go take a look.View Deal

The FA-135CE’s body size is referred to as concert-sized, meaning that it's a little smaller than typical dreadnought size instruments. The thinner, narrower body makes for a more comfortable and more enjoyable playing experience, as you’re not battling the guitar to reach those awkward chord positions. The ‘thin C’ shaped nato neck is easy to navigate especially around the higher frets, due to the cutaway body style.

With a laminated spruce top, and basswood back and sides, this guitar has plenty of depth and a real gutsy tone, while still providing the brightness and punch required to cut through any mix, whether you’re playing with your band, solo or just practicing in your room.

Guitar Center is also offering the Mahogany FA135CE for $149.99 this Black Friday, which is a fantastic option if you’re after something a little bit different. The guitar on the whole is largely similar, with the same dimensions and neck profile - but the mahogany top provides a slightly warmer tone, so if that’s your thing, then this is the option for you.

