Save 25% off the Arturia MiniLab MkII controller and bag $/€400 worth of free software with this mega bundle deal

Arturia may have just dropped the best deal we’ve seen this year - so far - for budding home producers. Currently, you can pick up an Arturia MiniLab MkII with 25% off, plus three additional software titles worth over $/€400 . So, not only will you bag yourself a powerful and highly portable MIDI controller, but you’ll also load up your laptop with a slew of software and plugins - all for only $99/£75!

It’s safe to say we are big fans of the Arturia MiniLab, which is featured in our guide to the best cheap MIDI keyboards. Despite its tiny size, the MiniLab includes all the features you’ve come to expect from a modern controller. For example, the 25 keys are velocity-sensitive, meaning you can impart some level of expression to the notes, and better yet, the 16 RGB-backlit pressure-sensitive pads are ideal for programming drum patterns or triggering samples.

The MiniLab even comes with dual touch strips used to control pitch bends and modulation and the keyboard even has a whopping 16 rotary encoders. Now, once you bundle that with Ableton Live Lite, Analog Lab Intro, UVI Grand Piano, Mini V, Stage-73 V and Rev Plate-140, you have a complete music production package for only $99/£75.

Buying in the US

Arturia MiniLab MkII + Software: $99 at Guitar Center

This deal is one of the best we’ve seen from Arturia - there’s just so much on offer. Not only do you get 25% off the very popular MIDI controller, but you also gain access to several plugins and recording software.

Buying in the UK/Europe

Arturia MiniLab MkII + Software: £75 at Thomman

Don't worry if you are living in the UK or Europe, you can still get in on the MIDI controller action, as the same offer is available at Thomann. The MiniLab comes bundled with Ableton Live Lite - a well-loved DAW - as well as Analog Lab Intro, UVI Grand Piano, Mini V, Stage-73 V and Rev Plate-140.

Explore more options with our studio buyer's guides