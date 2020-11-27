More

Save 20% across the board on guitars, synths, drums and more at the ProAudiostar Black Friday sale

By

Plus! 5% off of already-bargainous gear

ProAudioStar
(Image credit: ProAudioStar)

ProAudioStar say they'll "beat ANY Black Friday deal" and are offering 20% off of gear across its entire stock*, and 5% off of already-discounted goodies, with a couple of magic Black Friday music deal codes.

20% off of pretty much everything now at ProAudioStar
Use the code BF20 at the checkout. You can also save 5% on open-box, used or B-stock gear by punching in the code BF5.View Deal

To grab the discount head to ProAudioStar and use the code BF20 at the checkout. You can also save 5% on open-box, used or B-stock gear by punching in the code BF5.

*Be aware, a few spoilsport manufacturers aren't taking part, so do check the list of Excluded Manufacturers to avoid disappointment. 

Best Black Friday music deals around the web