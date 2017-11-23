Sampling with HALion 6 - pt 4: Creating a multisampled Yamaha CS-80 patch

In this six-part video series we are teaming up with audio software giants Steinberg to explore the power and creativity of modern sampling and instrument creation.

Throughout these half a dozen episodes, we’ll use Steinberg’s insanely powerful sampler-and-synth hybrid instrument HALion 6 to walk you through the full spectrum of sampling and sound design techniques: from basic audio sampling, sonic manipulation, cutting-edge synthesis and resynthesis; through to DIY field recording, sound-layering, multisampling and much more.

In the fourth episode we reacquaint ourselves with an old friend, the indomitable Yamaha CS-80. 40 years old and this beaut still seems as fresh as ever, especially with the current analogue and synthwave revival. There is one problem with such a revered relic and that is a lack of control. No CV or MIDI ports firmly places the CS-80 in the ‘performance instrument’ category, so you’re always going to be giving those fingers a workout.

There’s also another slight hitch when encountering a rare beast such as this and that is the overall time you get to play with one. If your time is fleeting then there is only one thing to do: sample the hell out of it! We try not just to play around with this vintage synth and get into some multisampling with HALion 6.