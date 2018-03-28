ROLI bundles its Blocks into the Songmaker Kit

ROLI's Blocks platform is designed to be modular, so you can buy more units as and when you need them. However, if you want a triple-hit in one go, plus a comprehensive software bundle, then take a look at the Songmaker Kit.

Now widely available, this contains a Seaboard Block, a Lightpad Block M and a Loop Block. The two former devices serve as expressive keyboard and pad controllers, with the latter being used to control recording and sound switching features. Additionally, you get a Snapcase that can be used to house the Blocks and keep them safe when you’re on the move.

The bundle also includes the Equator synth, the Tracktion Waveform and Ableton Live Lite DAWs, and Strobe2 Player. You can find out how all of these elements work together in the video above.

The Songmaker Kit works with PC, Mac and iOS and costs £550/$650. Obviously, if you don’t need all of its elements then you might choose to save some money and just buy the Blocks you want separately, but the Kit does give you a cost saving if you want all three of the included units, the Snapcase and the included software.