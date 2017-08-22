ROLI’s Equator is now available as a standalone synth

The company behind the Seaboard and the Blocks system, ROLI, has just announced its Equator synth is now available as a standalone product.

The softsynth, whose services were originally bound to the Seaboard RISE and Seaboard GRAND, have since been deployed as a Player version for the Blocks format - until now.

Equator is constructed around a hybrid synthesis engine of wavetable oscillators, multimode filters, frequency modulation, and sample playback. Plus, there’s plenty of modulation, effects and sounds at your sound-designing fingertips too.

Built for MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE), Equator allows individual modulation of Strike, Press, Glide, Slide, and Lift - movements that can be assigned to any musical parameter.

Equator is available now as a standalone synthesizer and a VST/AU plugin for $179/£149, while owners of a Lightpad Block, or Seaboard Block with Equator Player can now upgrade to Equator for $79/£49.