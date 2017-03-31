MusicRadar hands-on: ROLI Blocks

Simon Arblaster and Si Truss demo and discuss ROLI’s latest MPE device that takes their five-dimensional touch from the Seaboard range and crams it into a palm-sized controller.

Here are our first impressions of the ‘modular music studio’ that joins forces with the Noise app and new Dashboard desktop software.

