Roland's TD-1DMK and TD-17KV, two cracking e-kits, are on offer right now

Roland's TD line is rightly seen as one of the very biggest players in the booming electronic drum set market, and right now Musician's Friend are offering discounts on two of its key offerings, the entry level TD-1DMK and the mid-range TD-17KV, both of which feature prominently in our best e-kit rankings.

As part of this deal, both kits come with different starter packs, including monitors, kick pedals and sticks.

The TD-1DMK is an entry-level offering, but don't be fooled. With a full set of mesh heads, as opposed to the rubber toms common at this end of the market, it plays like a dream. The TD1 module, while obviously limited, has 15 solid sounding kits, and various cleverly thought out training features.

Going up several notches, the TD-17KV upgrades the snare pad, increase tom size, adds a higher quality - and quieter - kick drum head and features the highly-regarded TD17 module, with high quality samples across 50 preset kits, and the ability to use your own sounds. Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the package nicely.

Now, thanks to Musician's Friend, you can get them at 10% and 15% off with the coupon code rocktober. Check out the deals below.

Roland TD-17KV with DA200SB Bundle; was $1499, now $1349

The TD-17KV is a superb offering, feature packed, great sounding and a pleasure to play. Here it's supplied with a Simmons DA200SB Bluetooth monitor that pumps out 200 watts at full throttle.View Deal

