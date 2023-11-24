Is this the Black Friday percussion pad deal that makes you upgrade or take the plunge? Save $300/£340 on Roland's powerful SPD-SX Pro

Electronic sample pads are now a must-have sidearm for many forward thinking drummers, offering a handy way to add additional sounds, loops and backing tracks to an acoustic set-up.

So when Roland launched this tooled-up upgrade on its already well-received and virtually industry-standard SPD-SX last year, we were very happy to award it a maximum 5-star rating in review, calling it 'a must for any serious hybrid drummer'.

So, if you're either sample-pad curious, or looking for an upgrade, you should take a long hard look at the two deals below...

Roland SPD-SX Pro (UK deal): Was £1,039, now £699
Roland's all-powerful new sample pad is still pretty new, but already it's discounted at Thomann! This new version includes increased trigger inputs and audio outputs, enhanced audio compatibility, some brilliant visual features, and even sequencing capabilities. For on-stage power and creativity, this is one of the best electronic drum pads around. 

Roland SPD-SX Pro (US deal): Was $1,199, now $899
For lucky US buyers, the place to grab the SPD-SX Pro is Sweetwater. This upgraded version of the already ace SPD-SX boasts a larger colour screen and nifty programmable LEDs, plus extra trigger inputs which lend it more versatility in terms of setup.

Discover more unmissable deals on acoustic and electronic drums and percussion over at our Black Friday drum deals hub.

