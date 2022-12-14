Roland’s Drum Machine Collection packs 5 classic TR boxes into an ‘80s-tastic plugin bundle

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Why choose between them when you can have them all?

Roland Drum Machine Collection
(Image credit: Roland)

Roland has rolled out its virtual ribbon and wrapped it around five of its classic drum machine plugins, creating a rhythmic bundle for producers to savour.

The Drum Machine Collection contains emulations of five of Roland’s best-loved ‘80s boxes: the TR-808, TR-606, TR-909, TR-707 and TR-727. Each of these is modelled using the company’s ACB (Analog Circuit Behavior) technology, and comes enhanced with new sound-shaping and sequencing options.

These plugins have been around for a while, but the bundle gives newbies a way to get all of them for a reduced price without the need to subscribe to the Roland Cloud (though they are available there as well).

The Drum Machine Collection costs $500, so you’re effectively paying $100 for each instrument. If you bought them all individually they’d cost you $149 each.

Find out more and download a 30-day demo on the Roland website. The Drum Machine Collection runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info