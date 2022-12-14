Roland’s Drum Machine Collection packs 5 classic TR boxes into an ‘80s-tastic plugin bundle

Roland has rolled out its virtual ribbon and wrapped it around five of its classic drum machine plugins, creating a rhythmic bundle for producers to savour.

The Drum Machine Collection contains emulations of five of Roland’s best-loved ‘80s boxes: the TR-808, TR-606, TR-909, TR-707 and TR-727. Each of these is modelled using the company’s ACB (Analog Circuit Behavior) technology, and comes enhanced with new sound-shaping and sequencing options.

These plugins have been around for a while, but the bundle gives newbies a way to get all of them for a reduced price without the need to subscribe to the Roland Cloud (though they are available there as well).

The Drum Machine Collection costs $500, so you’re effectively paying $100 for each instrument. If you bought them all individually they’d cost you $149 each.