Thomann, PMT, Andertons and Gear4Music are taking the fight to Amazon with these Prime Day-beating sales

If you’ve managed to avoid the bombardment of TV, radio and online ads, you may be blissfully unaware that today is Prime Day. While the 48-hour deals marathon might be an Amazon invention, that’s not stopped every other shop getting in on the action. We think this year is the best ever for musicians, with a number of non-Amazon retailers in the UK lining up their own sales, with plenty of brilliant offers to shout about.

Honestly, Prime Day music deals are usually thin on the ground at Amazon, unless you’re stocking up on accessories and perishables like guitar strings, so it often pays to look to competing sales for better deals on things like electric guitars, electronic drums and home studio such as audio interfaces. This has always been a worthwhile strategy in the States, but less so in the UK. But that’s all changed for 2024 with a number of shops trimming prices in an obvious nod to Prime Day. These are the anti-Amazon sales to shop today.

Thomann 70th birthday: Explore all the latest offers

Thomann is celebrating their massive 70th year milestone by slashing the price of big-name brands. To be fair, this has been going on for a while and will stretch right through to September, but the German music retailer has always been good for a bargain. There are savings being added every month for every type of musician, but right now we’d point guitar players at the fiercely versatile Yamaha THR30IIW, an all-singing-all-dancing, practice-friendly modelling amp that’s currently a steal at only £444 .

PMT: Shop all PMT Day Prime Deals

I mean, this is brilliantly brazen, right? PMT is taking it’s ‘no subscription required’ PMT Day sale right to Amazon’s front door, and we love it! Shop offers for guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, home producers and more. Sale items include a mix of big-ticket items and accessories, so you should find something you need.

Gear4Music: Shop all top deals

Gear4Music’s latest sale is particularly strong if you’re in the process of setting up a home studio, with everything from Focusrite interfaces, to Aston microphones and KRK monitors all up for grabs with money off. There are some sweet deals for drummers in the mix too, from hardware to full kits.