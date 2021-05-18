Prepare for the return of live music with $100 off the Electro-Voice Evolve portable PA system at Musician's Friend

It won't be too long before live music is back in full swing, and you need to be ready to go. Luckily for you, Musician's Friend is offering a whopping $100 off an Electro-Voice Evolve portable PA system in their current 'live performance' sales event, which is geared up to help get musicians back on stage.

We know that PA systems aren't exactly glamorous, but trust us, they are essential if you want the perfect live sound. At the end of the day, you may have the best electric guitar , best vocal mic , or even the best drum kit , but if you use a subpar PA, then you'll get an inferior live sound. There was a time when PA speakers were costly, heavy, and difficult to set up - but not anymore. Today speakers are more accessible than ever before, and with systems such as the Electro-Voice Evolve 30M, they are very user-friendly.

Electro-Voice Evolve 30M: Was $1,299, now $1,199

The Evolve 30M is a compact portable line-array system that's ideal for singer-songwriters, DJ's or even small bands. If the thought of setting up an entire PA fills you with dread, then don't worry! This clever little system features a handy built-in eight-channel digital mixer with plenty of studio-quality effects - which minimises set up time and the amount of gear you need to carry around. If that wasn't enough, you can also control your new PA with the EV QuickSmart App, meaning you can mix from anywhere in the room. View Deal