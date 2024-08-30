Quick! Get the original Spark smart amp at a super low price for a limited time in Positive Grid’s big Labor Day sale

Having recently announced the pre-sale of the brand-new Positive Grid Spark 2 guitar amp, it’s no surprise to see that the original Spark has got a significant discount for the Labor Day weekend. Alongside some of PG’s smart amps, you can also bag yourself savings on wireless guitar systems , software, and accessories with up to 40% off for a limited time only .

If you’re looking for a great deal on a desktop guitar amp then this will be the sale you’re looking for. As well as a significant discount on the Spark 40 practice amp you can also grab a deal on the portable yet powerful Spark Go, and the awesome Spark Cab that allows you to turn any PG amp into a proper gigging rig.

Positive Grid Labor Day sale: Up to 40% off

With a tidy selection of discounts on amps, accessories, software, and more, up to 40% off is a great deal for guitar players looking to improve the way they practice. As well as the amps themselves you can also save money on the Spark Travel Bag, Spark Link wireless kit, and a range of PG’s powerful amp modelling software with both BIAS FX and BIAS Amp seeing significant price reductions.

We’ve had a look through the sale and picked out some of our favourite deals for you, starting with the amp that changed practice forever, the Spark 40. It’s got a nice $55 discount at the moment , but if you chuck in the free Spark Travel Bag you’re getting a total saving of $115. Despite now being superseded it still delivers phenomenally realistic tube amp tones and with a huge swathe of practice tools, it’s a brilliant companion in helping to take your playing to a whole new level.

If you want to take your Spark amp beyond your practice space, then Spark Cab allows you to amplify it to gig-worthy levels. It’s got 140 watts of power which is plenty to ensure you’re heard over your drummer, and it integrates seamlessly with any of PG’s guitar amps, delivering power directly to them too. It’s got a fairly small discount of $15 , but with an FRFR speaker that means it's capable of reproducing bass guitar tones, it’s totally worth it for us even at full price.

For those who are into recording their guitars, you can get a huge chunk of change off the BIAS FX 2 Elite amp simulator software, with a massive $120 discount . In our Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 review we were full of praise for its huge range of amp models, updated DSP, and super clean interface. With the variety of amps and effects on offer, there’s not a whole lot of ground that this excellent guitar VST can’t cover.