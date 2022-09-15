Positive Grid cut prices on the Spark 40, software & more in massive sales event

Positive Grid’s Spark amp has been turning heads ever since MusicRadar named it ‘best amp on show’ back at the 2020 NAMM show. And if you’ve been holding off on picking one up, then now is the perfect time thanks to Positive Grid’s new sales event.

They've cut prices across the board to celebrate getting the Positive Grid Spark 40 and Spark Mini into the hands of 300,000 players – and top of the pile is a stellar 22% saving on the Spark amp and bag which is now on sale for $279/£238 (opens in new tab), that’s down from its list price of $359/£306. This deal covers both the 40W smart guitar amp in either Black or Pearl.

You can also add a Spark Control Wireless Footswitch for $109/£93, or grab a pair of Sennheiser HD 200 Pro Studio headphones for $50/£43 – that’s down from the usual price of $70/£60.

Positive Grid have also cut the price on a bundle containing the Spark 40 amp, bag and Spark Control Wireless Footswitch for $388/£311 (opens in new tab), that's 17% down from the RRP – and as if that wasn’t good enough, you can get an extra $40 off by entering the promo code CONTROL40 a checkout.

For further offers including money off the BIAS FX2 amp and effects processor with Experience Jimi Hendrix app pack, check out the link below.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid: Save big in the Spark sale (opens in new tab)

Getting 300,000 players jamming with their Spark 40 and Spark Mini amps is no small feat for the team at Positive Grid - and they've marked the milestone by slashing prices across amps, the Spark Control and BIAS FX2 software... but be quick!

Want to know more about the Positive Grid Spark 40? On the surface, it’s a guitar practice amp but there’s much more to it than simply that. It comes with Bluetooth and USB connectivity and you’ll also have access to more than 10,000 guitar tones.

Perhaps the most eye-catching thing about the Positive Grid Spark 40 is the awesome Smart Jam feature which adapts to your playing style and generates backing tracks with drums and bass patterns as you play. There’s also the Auto Chords feature which works through the Positive Grid app. Your chords are displayed on the app and you can change the tempo of the track you’re playing, making learning your favourite songs easier.

If all that wasn’t enough, it also doubles as a neat Bluetooth speaker, making the Positive Grid Spark 40 a fantastic all-round performer.

