PinkPantheress set to perform in Roblox as The Brit Awards enter the metaverse

This time last year, PinkPantheress was pretty much unheard of beyond TikTok, and the concept of the metaverse wasn’t exactly on everyone’s lips, either.

How things have changed, though: PinkPantheress recently topped the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2022 poll, and the metaverse is rivalling NFTs when it comes to conversations around the digital ‘space’.

It’s perhaps fitting, then, that PinkPantheress is set to perform at The Brit Awards’ first virtual VIP Party, which is set to take place in Roblox.

Following the Brits ceremony tonight (8 February), you can expect virtual artist meet and greets throughout this week, culminating in the first PinkPantheress “virtual concert experience” at 5pm GMT on 11 February.

This will be repeated hourly throughout the weekend, and feature a PinkPantheress avatar in a neon lit underground virtual London venue.

(Image credit: The Brit Awards)

“I’m so glad I got to do a performance for the Roblox and BRITs families,” said PinkPantheress. “As someone that loves video games and escaping into my own virtual world, I’m hoping I took everyone on an experience.”

The virtual gig has been created in collaboration with Dubit, a metaverse studio developer. Ahead of the PinkPantheress performance, fans will be able to take part in scavenger hunts, collect hidden Brit Award statuettes, browse merch and interact with artists and celebrities.

The BRIT Awards 2022 takes place this evening at The O2 arena and will feature performances from Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.