Periphery’s Misha Mansoor joins UK Guitar Show line-up

One of djent and prog-metal’s leading lights, Periphery founder Misha Mansoor, is the latest act to join the line-up for the UK Guitar Show.

Best known for his punishing extended-range riffs and respected ear for production, Mansoor will not only perform at the show but also deliver a guitar masterclass, spanning technique and tone.

Mansoor is a self-professed gear nut, having founded pedal company Horizon Devices and lent his name to signature gear with Jackson and Bare Knuckle, as well as amp R&D with Peavey.

The guitarist joins Irish blues-rocker Simon McBride and folk legend Martin Simpson, with more names soon to be announced.

the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while a wide range of big-name players will perform on the main stage and as part of acoustic masterclasses.

The event takes place across 29 and 30 September at Olympia London.

