Orangewood is offering 20% off 13 of its most popular acoustic guitars for Black Friday week

Orangewood might be a relative newcomer to the acoustic guitar market, having first launched in 2018. But the brand has applied its ethos of "empowering the next generation of musicians" to great effect with a range of affordable, playable acoustics. Now, in the run-up to Black Friday, Orangewood has unleashed a series of deals across its entire range, with reductions of up to 20% on thirteen models.

Included in this year's deals are some of Orangewood's best-selling models: the Oliver Mahogany (grand concert body), Oliver Jr Mahogany (small-bodied grand concert), Echo (spruce dreadnought) and Brooklyn (spruce grand concert) models.

In addition to this, Orangewood produces left-handed and 'Live' (Fishman-equipped electro) versions of the Oliver and Morgan models. There's even an Oliver Jr Bass included in the sale!

To take advantage of the offers, simply click through to Orangewood's site, where the discounts will be applied automatically: no codes needed! The sale runs from now until 11/30.

Below are just a few of the great deals available:

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model no only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge add bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: $295 , now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-spec'd guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: $295 , now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

