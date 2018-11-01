New tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2018)
Native Instruments Crush Pack
Another month, another overwhelming haul of incredible tech reviews here at MusicRadar.
So, to make life easier for you, we've rounded up everything that appeared on the site within the month of October for your viewing pleasure. Here, we start with the Native Instruments Crush Pack.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fun, potentially useful little instrument, and building it yourself adds to the experience. Not an essential purchase though.”
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Crush Pack
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Accusonus ERA Bundle Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“ERA-D is undoubtedly the star of the ERA Bundle show, but we love the simplicity and sound of its four one-knob siblings.”
FULL REVIEW: Accusonus ERA Bundle Pro
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Damage Quanta
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Not just a granular synth, but an intriguing and rewarding hybrid that successfully merges ‘analogue’ and digital techniques.”
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Quanta
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Propellerhead Europa
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A triumphant new entrant into the ‘super synth’ category, Europa is exemplary in terms of both design and sound.”
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Europa
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Zynaptiq Intensity
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A genuinely groundbreaking plugin, Intensity costs a pretty penny but does truly amazing things to full mixes and individual tracks.”
FULL REVIEW: Zynaptiq Intensity
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sono Elements eTron
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There are a few small niggles, but assuming that these can be addressed in an update, the eTron makes for a good and highly affordable source of Mellotron sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: Sono Elements eTron
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
EastWest Hollywood Choirs Diamond Edition
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Hollywood Choirs is a knockout choral library for movie and game composers.”
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Hollywood Choirs Diamond Edition
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
FXpansion Cypher 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite a slightly dense UI this is an excellent, forward-thinking synth - and possibly the best use of MPE technology we’ve tried.”
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Cypher 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dave Smith Sequential Prophet X
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Prophet X is a fresh and inspiring hybrid synth that encourages you to explore sound-making in new ways, with unique results.”
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Sequential Prophet X
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg UR-RT4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Really flies when coupled with Cubase, but those Rupert Neve transformers add a great twist, whichever DAW you use.”
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg UR-RT4
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Waldorf Quantum
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A stunning piece of hybrid synth design - the Quantum has set a new benchmark in terms of features, interface and sonics.”
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf Quantum
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Pioneer DJ DDJ-SX3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re after a Serato controller for under £1,000 and covers a lot of bases, you can’t really go wrong with the SX3.”
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ DDJ-SX3
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audified MixChecker Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Serving up a smorgasbord of speaker simulations, MixChecker Pro is a genuinely useful playback referencing tool.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified MixChecker Pro
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
New Sonic Arts Nuance 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A nifty, capable, creative sampler for when you just want to get the essential job done with no faffing or distractions.”
FULL REVIEW: New Sonic Arts Nuance 2
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
u-he Colour Copy
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The German maestro strikes gold again with this gorgeous-sounding, wonderfully creative delay effect. Essential.”
FULL REVIEW: u-he Colour Copy
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
eaReckon EARevolve
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its two layers of rotary speaker action and sublime dual chorus, EARevolve is a stereo modulation powerhouse.”
FULL REVIEW: eaReckon EARevolve
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Dronar Master Edition is an immense sound design resource.”
FULL REVIEW: Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves Abbey Road Chambers
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb reverb/delay that offers much more than ‘just’ a flawless emulation of Abbey Road’s Studio Two chamber.”
FULL REVIEW: Waves Abbey Road Chambers
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)