New tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2019)
Reon Driftbox R
We may be staring the January blues full in the face, but let’s look on the bright side and enjoy all of the gorgeous tech gear reviewed on this site during the month of December.
We kick things off with the Reon Driftbox R.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s good to see Reon products becoming more available internationally, but they will face some stiff competition.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Reon Driftbox R
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Eventide SP2016 Reverb
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Three of Eventide’s finest algorithms prove as silky and seductive as ever in this stunning vintage-style reverb plugin.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide SP2016 Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Unfiltered Audio BYOME
MusicRadar's verdict:
“BYOME pushes artistic effects processing to the limit while maintaining a brilliantly intuitive interface and workflow.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio BYOME
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Fazortan 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might sound essentially the same, but Fazortan 2 is a clear step up over v1.4 when it comes to workflow and UX.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Fazortan 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Auburn Sounds Couture
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Well worth the very reasonable asking price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Auburn Sounds Couture
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Cherry Audio Voltage Modular
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Voltage Modular is a monster right out of the box, but it’s the immense scope for expansion that truly sets it apart.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cherry Audio Voltage Modular
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)