New tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)

We've had our hands on huge and compact synths, an updated DAW and countless plugins recently, as we continue to seek out the best new hi-tech music making gear and put it to the test

Read on for a whistle-stop guide to all the tech gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March, starting with a stunning package from Slate Digital.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“With its simplicity being, mostly, a positive, VerbSuite Classics takes convolution to new heights, delivering the essence of eight of the finest reverbs of all time.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital VerbSuite Classics

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)