New tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)
Slate Digital VerbSuite Classics
We've had our hands on huge and compact synths, an updated DAW and countless plugins recently, as we continue to seek out the best new hi-tech music making gear and put it to the test
Read on for a whistle-stop guide to all the tech gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March, starting with a stunning package from Slate Digital.
“With its simplicity being, mostly, a positive, VerbSuite Classics takes convolution to new heights, delivering the essence of eight of the finest reverbs of all time.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware stompFilter
“PSP's action-packed and endlessly creative frequency-shaping plugin delivers fabulous hardware-style filtering, both in the studio and on stage. A must-have!”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mercuriall Spark
“Spark steers clear of complex rigs to deliver top notch Marshall amp tones with some excellent supporting pedals and effects.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Accusonus Regroover
“Regroover may be a little unsure of its own remit, but that just makes it intriguing and open-ended. We can see it evolving into something truly special.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Heavyocity Punish
“It may not be groundbreaking, but Punish combines excellent processing with simplicity to tweak or transform sounds.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Bitwig Studio 2
“Bitwig Studio is now a well-rounded and impressive DAW across the board, and the new modulation system is a real cut above.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Arturia MatrixBrute
“It oozes personality and can go from a warm/twisted monosynth to dirty/ambient chord machine and powerful sequencer - mind blown!”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Erica Synths Pico System 1
“A fantastic-sounding starter system that is begging to be expanded.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nektar Impact LX88+
“The LX88+ combines a pretty good keyboard with extensive DAW integration, and is about as good as you’ll get at this price point.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland TB-03 Bass Line
“Captures the essence of the original 303 and adds a twist. But Roland could have gone further in updating the sequencer and interface.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Zoom ARQ Aero RhythmTrak AR-96
“ARQ is fun and capable of good results. But before you get dazzled by its lights, consider if it’s the perfect fit for you, as it isn’t cheap.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Slate Digital VMS
“This is a great system which really does give you the character of classic vintage microphones at a price that won’t make you faint.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)