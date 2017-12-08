New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2017)

Out music tech reviews team has had the usual mix of software and hardware to look at recently, with a fine assortment of new releases landing on their test bench.

Here, we take a digested look at all of the tech gear that we reviewed on the site during the month of November. We start with Phosphor 2 from Audio Damage.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“More than the sum of its parts, Phosphor 2 provides old-school tones, textures and FX with a keenly modern edge.”

FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Phosphor 2

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)