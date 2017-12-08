New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2017)
Audio Damage Phosphor 2
Out music tech reviews team has had the usual mix of software and hardware to look at recently, with a fine assortment of new releases landing on their test bench.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the tech gear that we reviewed on the site during the month of November. We start with Phosphor 2 from Audio Damage.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“More than the sum of its parts, Phosphor 2 provides old-school tones, textures and FX with a keenly modern edge.”
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Phosphor 2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Serato Sample
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s a lot missing from Sample, but its basic flow is so enjoyable and productive that you can’t help but fall for it.”
FULL REVIEW: Serato Sample
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube Tape
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Concise and intuitive, Tape sounds absolutely superb and is surprisingly broad in its sonic scope.”
FULL REVIEW: Softube Tape
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audio Damage QuatroMod
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Four lively, versatile and sonically superlative modulation effects in one affordable plugin - what’s not to love?”
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage QuatroMod
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Koma Elektronik Field Kit
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At its core, the Field Kit is fantastic for experimentation and fun, and adding a few simple components turns it into a great tool for creating unusual sounds and textures from the world around you.”
FULL REVIEW: Koma Elektronik Field Kit
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Boutique SE-02
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great-sounding, portable and versatile monosynth for the studio and stage. It may be small but it packs a huge punch for a modest outlay.”
FULL REVIEW: Roland Boutique SE-02
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)