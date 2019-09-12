New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2019)
Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s
We've been playing with guitar gear from some of the biggest names in the industry recently: step forward Gibson, Yamaha, Charvel and several more.
Here, we’re taking a look at all of the guitar goodies to be reviewed on the site in the month of August. We start with the Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Like the Traditional before it, the Standard ’50s is the obvious choice if you’re chasing a more vintage-y specification.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vigier G.V. Hollow
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fine example of the highest principles of guitar making.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vigier G.V. Hollow
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSH
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A modern classic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSH
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 512CE 12-Fret V-Class
“A beautifully-made guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 512CE 12-Fret V-Class
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A modern classic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Charvel Pro-Mod DK24 HSS
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 812CE DLX V-Class
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very fine instrument.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 812CE DLX V-Class
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Beetronics Swarm
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This pedal’s massive presence will certainly fill out your mix.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beetronics Swarm
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha Revstar RS702B
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A rather fine retro rocker.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar RS702B
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Seth Baccus Nautilus Classic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you appreciate the craft and want to go ‘custom’, then here’s an exceptional place to start your journey.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seth Baccus Nautilus Classic
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Takamine CP400 New Yorker
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A class instrument - hooray for the little guy!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine CP400 New Yorker
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Seymour Duncan Dark Sun
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Having delay and reverb in one pedal is an idea that really works, and it’s implemented here in a way that few could find fault with.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Dark Sun
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Starfire IV ST-12
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This modern version from Guild is FAB gear.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Starfire IV ST-12
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha Revstar RS720BX
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Tuning issue aside, a super retro rocker”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar RS720BX
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Takamine CP771MC-SB Limited Edition
“You would be well advised to seek this guitar out and test its prowess for yourself.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine CP771MC-SB Limited Edition
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha Revstar RS502TFMX
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The cost-effective 502 brings bite and clarity.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Revstar RS502TFMX
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)