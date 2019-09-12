New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2019)

We've been playing with guitar gear from some of the biggest names in the industry recently: step forward Gibson, Yamaha, Charvel and several more.

Here, we’re taking a look at all of the guitar goodies to be reviewed on the site in the month of August. We start with the Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Like the Traditional before it, the Standard ’50s is the obvious choice if you’re chasing a more vintage-y specification.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)