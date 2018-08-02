New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2018)
The summer is in full swing and the sun has been beating down on MusicRadar HQ for the last few weeks.
But, like the troopers that we are, we have braved the blistering heat and barely peeled ourselves away from our desks, putting in the hours with some of the hottest guitar gear on the market. We know: it’s a tough life…
We've rounded-up all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site during the sweltering month of July. We start with the LR Baggs Align Series Reverb Pedal.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s about as simple a reverb as we’ve seen but it’s a fine fit for electro-acoustic guitar.”
FULL REVIEW: LR Baggs Align Series Reverb Pedal
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Santa Ana Overdrive
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Natural-sounding overdrive and switchable boost in one box makes this a practical pedalboard proposition.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Santa Ana Overdrive
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Origin Effects RevivalDrive Custom
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A staggeringly versatile overdrive that delivers awe-inspiring amp-style tones.”
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects RevivalDrive Custom
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Eastman T64/V-GB
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s hard to recall a guitar that’s made so many positive waves in our office.”
FULL REVIEW: Eastman T64/V-GB
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Music Man Cutlass HSS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A top-spec contemporary workhorse.”
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Cutlass HSS
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Trace Acoustic Transit A
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This represents an investment for a gigging acoustic player who wants more control - and its performance reflects that.”
FULL REVIEW: Trace Acoustic Transit A
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Sigma GMC-STE+
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The performance of this guitar further strengthens this company’s commitment to its founding values.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma GMC-STE+
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Brantone Electronics Woodstock
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sporting a helpful array of Jimi-inspired tones, the Woodstock outclasses most silicon fuzz pedals around this price.”
FULL REVIEW: Brantone Electronics Woodstock
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DryBell Vibe Machine V2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Your chance to put some casual modulation in your signal chain while using very little ’board space.”
FULL REVIEW: DryBell Vibe Machine V2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sigma DM-SG5+
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The DM-SG5 offers some of the Hummingbird character and charm at a more accessible price.”
FULL REVIEW: Sigma DM-SG5+
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EarthQuaker Devices Westwood
MusicRadar's verdict:
“From clean to saturated overdrive with a range of characterful tones, the Westwood keeps the sound of your guitar wonderfully intact.”
FULL REVIEW: EarthQuaker Devices Westwood
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss MD-500
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A powerful machine with a flexibility that’s hard to beat.”
FULL REVIEW: Boss MD-500
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
D'Angelico Premier Bob Weir SS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sniff out the right deal and you might just snap up a Bob Weir SS in a New York minute.”
FULL REVIEW: D'Angelico Premier Bob Weir SS
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
D'Angelico Premier DC
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sniff out the right deal and you might just snap up a DC in a New York minute.”
FULL REVIEW: D'Angelico Premier DC
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Dowina Rustica GACE-DS
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An intriguing new take on the grand auditorium electro format, with mixed results.”
FULL REVIEW: Dowina Rustica GACE-DS
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Player Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best mid-priced Strats Fender has ever produced.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Player Stratocaster
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While it's not the easiest multi-effects to get to grips with, Boss's latest is the company's best yet, and a worthy competitor to Fractal and Line 6.”
FULL REVIEW: Boss GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Solar A2.6 Trans Blood Red Matte
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Given it's one of the most affordable offerings in the Solar Guitars range, we'd say Ola Englund may have just changed the metal guitar game: the A2.6 is near-impossible to fault.”
FULL REVIEW: Solar A2.6 Trans Blood Red Matte
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Player Jaguar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Jaguar remains an acquired taste, but this is one of the most well-spec'd takes on the format yet.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Player Jaguar
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic Aeon
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With the Aeon, TC Electronic has created a worthy challenger to the EBow that delivers on sound, build and price.”
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Aeon
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)