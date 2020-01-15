NAMM 2020: Blipblox After Dark is an adult version of the kid-friendly synth

NAMM 2020 : Blipblox was the kids’ synth that parents secretly wanted to use, so now its creator, Playtime Engineering, is releasing an adult version that’s been redesigned and re-engineered for grown-ups. A bit like when they relaunched the Harry Potter books with ‘serious’ cover artwork so parents wouldn’t feel too embarrassed to read them on the train.

Designed to be “the synth you'll play when the lights go out and the little ones go to sleep,” Blipblox After Dark looks structurally similar to the original version and has the same signal flow. So, you get selectable oscillators, two LFOs, two envelope generators and a 3-by-3 modulation matrix.

There are some key differences, though: the After Dark model promises an advanced multimode filter, a multi-tap delay, new oscillator modulation schemes and more than a hundred new kick and snare samples that can be individually pitched.

All we would say is that, despite the more subdued colour scheme and proper parameter labelling, with its big plastic knobs and levers, Blipblox After Dark does still have a toy-like appearance that not all ‘serious’ producers are going to appreciate. Still, if it sounds good that might not matter: you can expect it to ship in mid-2020 priced at $199.