Behringer reveals DeepMind X upgrade for the synth's tenth anniversary - and it's got a new, Juno-inspired paint-job

By published

Their DeepMind synth proved to be a great, all-analogue success, but its eagerly awaited new version looks like a step backwards

Behringer DeepMind X
(Image credit: Behringer)

Coming out in 2015, Behringer’s DeepMind synth proved to be a major hit for a brand best known for its competitively-priced (and often shamelessly imitative) hardware alternatives, and rather broke Behringer's mould.

After years of making ‘similar’ products here was something new. An all-new, albeit retro-inspired, analogue polysynth. And now, ten years later there’s a new DeepMind… Which, it’s safe to say, may not be exactly what fans of the original were expecting.

Juno what this is?

While the original DeepMind was clearly ‘inspired by’ a famous forebear – it was by and large a copy of the architecture and sound of Roland’s original mid-'80s Juno synths – it was also arguably 100% Behringer, representing a company with a new directive and one wanting to – perhaps at last – forge its own path.

However, in more recent years it seems that Behringer has once again been reverting to type, becoming best known for its clever remakes and cunning clones, leaving the popular DeepMind as something of a loner – a powerful and ‘original’ Behringer synth, but one that was perhaps without an immediate USP to those viewing from afar.

And it’s that ‘problem’ that Behringer’s new DeepMind X aims to solve. Yes, ten years after making a synth that was clearly inspired by Roland’s Juno synths, now it's making one that looks like a Juno too.

Specs on the Mind

The DeepMind X is a: “True Analog 12-Voice Polyphonic Synthesizer with 4 FX Engines, 2 OSCs and LFOs per Voice, 3 ADSR Generators, 8-Channel Modulation Matrix, 32-Step Control Sequencer, Tablet Remote Control and Built-In WiFi.”

And if those specs sound familiar, it's because they are EXACTLY the same as the currently available Deepmind 12.

In fact, it’s safe to say that the only stand-out change between the two – ten whole years later – is a new Juno-style paint job.

And don’t forget that the Roland Juno brand relaunched with their currently available and highly regarded (digital, Zen Core-powered) Juno-X back in 2022.

So not even the new DeepMind’s “X” appendage is original…

Introducing Behringer DeepMind Series X - YouTube Introducing Behringer DeepMind Series X - YouTube
Watch On

Indeed comparing specs and text like-for-like between the webpages of their original DeepMind 12 keyboard and the new DeepMind 12X reveals the addition of just one single new line of text: “And now with its updated look, you’ll have a striking piece of gear in your setup as well.”

That says it all.

Behringer DeepMind 12X

The all-new DeepMind 12X… (Image credit: Behringer)

Behringer DeepMind 12

And the original DeepMind 12. Look familar? (Image credit: Behringer)

And early gear-spotters on Reddit already aren’t happy.

“Disappointing. Was hoping for a 2 DCO plus sub version, chorus buttons on the front and a nicer screen,” writes one.

“I don't get this move at all. One of the few things where I feel Behringer have made effort to create something innovative, a synth that isn't a 1-for-1 clone of another synth (granted it's basically a 106 but it has a lot more than that going on), and for the anniversary they decided to lean into their scummier side by making it look more like a Juno... and adding nothing new. They could've done so much here, if they had any creativity and integrity whatsoever. Never selling my Deepmind though,” sums up another

And it’s even available in three models. The DeepMind X is available in 12-voice 12, six-voice 6 and rack forms… Just like the old one.

Future nostalgia

Don’t get us wrong. We’re big DeepMind fans, but for a company who – ten years ago – were willing to take a risk and surprise everyone, we’d expected a little more ten whole years later.

Still with the company apparently doing great with their current crop of excellent soundalikes and lookalikes – with many back-ordered as they struggle to keep up (LM Drum, we’re looking at you) – why take a risk with something ‘new’?

And with the DeepMind being such an excellent (and all-analogue) Juno clone, perhaps you can’t blame Behringer for coming clean at last.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

