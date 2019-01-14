NAMM 2019: Martin updates Dreadnought Junior and Road Series, introduces new Slope Shoulder guitars

NAMM 2019: Following up on its all-new Modern Deluxe Series and far-out Woodstock 50th Anniversary acoustic guitars, Martin has announced updates to its Dreadnought Junior and Road Series, as well as three new slope-shoulder models.

It’s good to see upgrades appearing on Martin’s more affordable ranges, including a new body depth for the Dread Jr and the addition of Fishman’s MX-T electronics to the Road Series.

Plus, StreetMaster, Black Smoke and Whiskey Sunset models are now available in slope-shoulder formats.

Read on for the full story from Martin, and visit Martin Guitar for further info.

Dreadnought Junior Series

From $699/£579

PRESS RELEASE: The Dreadnought Junior Series is designed for players looking for big Dreadnought sound in a slightly smaller body.

The newly updated Junior is available with a Sapele or Sitka spruce top, Sapele back and sides in a rich cherry hue, and a hand-rubbed neck.

The updated Junior models sport a thinner, 000 body depth with softer back edges to provide maximum comfort while playing.

Every Junior model is available with or without Fishman® Sonitone electronics, and all include a form-fitted nylon gig bag for easy transport.

Road Series

From $1,099/£911

PRESS RELEASE: The Road Series is perfect for value-conscious players looking for a full-sized, solid wood acoustic with the superior Martin tone that has shaped generations of music.

Newly updated in 2019, the series features a stunning mother-of-pearl pattern in the fingerboard and rosettes (except the D-12E, which has a Style 28 rosette pattern).

All models include Martin’s high-performance neck taper for added comfort as well as satin and gloss finish options and a variety of tonewoods.

Perhaps the most notable update to the Road Series is the addition of discreet Fishman® MX-T electronics with a built-in soundhole tuner that auto mutes the audio output so you can tune up any time without using a pedal.

All Road Series guitars come with a Premium Soft Shell Case.

DSS-15M StreetMaster

$1,799/£1,499

PRESS RELEASE: The popular solid mahogany StreetMaster is now available in a slope-shoulder model with Golden Age relic nickel tuners, an old-style script logo, and scalloped bracing.

The well-worn look and modern features of the StreetMaster make it perfect for your next gig, whether it be at the historic Ryman Theater or a day of busking in the big city.

Enjoy the look and feel of a well-worn instrument with the lifetime warranty and the superb playability of a brand-new guitar.

The DSS-15M StreetMaster comes with a gig bag and is ready to hit the streets.

DSS-17M Black Smoke

$1,999/£1,669

PRESS RELEASE: The DSS-17 Black Smoke slope-shoulder is striking yet understated with its satin black smoke finish offset with mother-of-pearl fingerboard inlay, antique white binding, and ivoroid pickguard.

The rosewood fingerboard and bridge pop against the rich black satin finish.

It is crafted with a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides for a warm, comforting tone.

The Dreadnought size adds depth and volume, while the slope-shoulder and modified low oval neck with high-performance taper make this guitar easy and comfortable to play.

DSS-17M Whiskey Sunset

$1,999/£1,669

PRESS RELEASE: The DSS-17 Whiskey Sunset Dreadnought slope-shoulder model boasts a rich, warm sunburst finish that will delight any player with its aesthetic beauty.

It is skilfully crafted from a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides with antique white binding.

It features a modified low oval neck with a high-performance taper for added comfort and includes a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, scalloped bracing, and an old-style script logo on the headstock.

The DSS-17 Whiskey Sunset produces beautiful, dynamic tones that will please the most discerning musician.