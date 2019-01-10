NAMM 2019: Martin reveals Woodstock 50th Anniversary acoustic guitars

NAMM 2019: Martin can always be relied upon to deliver some arresting special editions for the show, and this year is no exception as it unveils two acoustic guitars celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Woodstock festival.

Two models will be available: the mid-priced DX Woodstock 50th ($799) and high-end D-35 Woodstock 50th ($4,499).

“We are proud that Martin guitars were played by so many of the iconic artists who stepped out on the Woodstock stage,” says Martin CEO Chris Martin.

“It’s truly an honor to partner with the folks at the Woodstock Foundation to commemorate this pivotal moment in music history.”

DX Woodstock 50th

Featuring custom artwork from Robert F Goetzl (which replicates elements from the original 1969 festival poster), the DX Woodstock 50th pairs an HPL top with mahogany-grained HPL back and sides. Fishman electronics are also onboard.

D-35 Woodstock 50th

The D-35 Woodstock 50th offers a custom headstock and pickguard, replicating elements from the same 1969 poster in a rather more understated manner than the DX.

Spec-wise, it’s similar to the reimagined D-35, boasting East Indian rosewood back and sides with a 35 Series wedge, Sitka spruce top with aging toner, and antique white fingerboard binding.

There’s also quarter-inch straight bracing for improved projection and a high-performance neck taper to maintain comfort across the fretboard.

The DX will certainly turn some heads, but this pair pays a fitting homage to one of the most iconic moments in music history.

