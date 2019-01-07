NAMM 2019: Martin’s all-new Modern Deluxe Series promises “a truly unique playing experience”

NAMM 2019: In what’s likely to be the first of many announcements from the acoustic guitar giant, Martin has unveiled the Modern Deluxe Series, promising “a truly unique playing experience”.

Four guitars are available in the range: D-18, D-28, 000-28 and OM-28, each of which delivers a range of vintage and contemporary appointments.

Vintage-wise, all four feature a Sitka spruce Vintage Tone System (VTS) top, VTS Adirondack spruce braces, dovetail neck join and natural protein glue construction.

28-style guitars offer East Indian rosewood back and sides with contrasting flamed maple binding, while 18-styles boast mahogany back and sides with East Indian rosewood binding.

All four pack gold frets, gold open-gear tuners and a pearl-inlaid 1930s-style script logo on the headstock.

Looking to contemporary features, the Modern Deluxe Series boasts a brand-new neck shape exclusive to the range, which features an ultra-low, slightly asymmetrical profile, promising comfort at all positions on the fretboard.

There’s also a new two-way titanium truss rod, which makes the neck easier to adjust and is 64% lighter than a traditional rod.

In addition, Liquidmetal red dot bridge pins and a carbon fibre bridge plate promise to increase overall volume by several dB without adding weight.

These nods to the past and the future all add up to some of the most unique propositions in the Martin catalogue, we’d say.

Prices range from $4,399/£3,649 to $5,199/£4,349 - head over to Martin Guitar for more info.