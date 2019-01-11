NAMM 2019: Is Erica Synths and Gamechanger Audio about to unleash the Plasma Pedal into the world of Eurorack?

NAMM 2019 : Latvian modular-masters, Erica Synths, looks to be collaborating with Gamechanger Audio on a Eurorack version of the Plasma distortion pedal .

The electrifying power of high-voltage xenon-tube discharges could soon be available to colour those modular patches, but above all, to make your Eurorack system look super awesome.

Erica Synths took to Facebook with this uploaded video showing off the module crackling over a basic synth patch and instantly giving the pulsating tone some serious beef.

Needless to say that we will be hitting-up the Erica Synths booth at this year’s show early doors, so stay tuned for more info.