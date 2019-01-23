NAMM 2019: Hotone's Ampero amp model and effects processor takes the fight to Line 6

NAMM 2019: Hotone has unveiled its new Ampero amp and effects processor – a digital multi-fx and circuit modeler that should retail at a more wallet-friendly price than the likes of Line 6's Helix HT, while offering similar functionality.

The unit features a touch screen display and can handle up to nine simultaneous effects modules. Onboard there are an impressive 64 amps, 60 cab simulations and over 100 stompbox models, all in 24-bit processing powered by a combination of Hotone's proprietary software and in a dual DSP platform. There's also a built-in drum machine and a looper with 120 seconds recording time.

In addition, the unit has an input selector for easy connection of acoustic guitars and even keyboards, according to Hotone. The Ampero also features acoustic simulation capabilities, with built-in impulse responses, including steel- and nylon-string models, not to mention a resonator and ukelele.

On the controls side, the Ampero has four assignable footswitches, a built-in expression pedal and line, XLR, midi, external expression pedal and headphone connections. Check out the video above for a quick rundown on the key features.

Hotone's Ampero looks set to retail for around €400 / £350, according to early listings.

