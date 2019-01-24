NAMM 2019: Fender smooths out California Player acoustics with new satin finishes

NAMM 2019: Fender has added a six new satin finish options to the entry-level Player tier of its California Range acoustic models, which include the Redondo Player, Malibu Player and Newporter Player.

The California Series debuted in 2018 and features colourful takes on classic shapes, with Strat-style headstocks and solid spruce tops throughout. These new satin finishes, including Slate, Bronze, Midnight, Burgundy, Olive and Blue, depending on the model, will mean Player tier guitars will soon be available with a total of six finish options.

The satin-finished California Series Player models have MSRPs between £299 and £319.

