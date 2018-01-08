NAMM 2018: Boss launches the world’s first fully wireless guitar amp system, the Katana-Air

NAMM 2018: Boss is promising to “change how, when and where you play guitar” with the launch of the Katana-Air, the world’s first fully wireless guitar amp system - that means no cables between the guitar and amp, and, using batteries, no power cable, either.

The 30W amp’s key selling point is its “cutting-edge” wireless technology: it comes with a receiver that plugs into any electric guitar and charges while docked in the amp.

It provides 12 hours of playing time on a single charge, while a motion sensor switches it on and off depending on whether the guitar is being played - clever stuff.

Like other Katana amps, five amp characters are onboard – Brown, Lead, Crunch, Clean and Acoustic – as well as access to over 50 Boss effects, which can be stored in six onboard memories and organised via Boss’s Tone Studio app for iOS and Android.

Music can also be streamed to the device via Bluetooth for playback via the system’s stereo speakers, while an aux in and headphones/recording out are also onboard.

The only slight fly in the Katana-Air’s wireless ointment is it requires eight (!) AA batteries to be truly cable-free, providing 20W of output for seven hours with alkalines. Using a power supply yields the full 30W, but you’ll have to be tethered to the wall, natch.

Provided the wireless tech is up to snuff, Boss looks to be on to a winner with this, combining the Katana's impressive array of tones with a similar wireless package to Line 6's recent Spider V series.

The price could prove a sticking point, however, at £429 - a good £200 or so more than many of its well-equipped desktop rivals.

Nonetheless, we're looking forward to getting to grips with this one at NAMM. Until then, head over to Boss for more info.