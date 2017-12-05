Review round-up: desktop guitar amps

Technology has made profound changes to the way we play and record the electric guitar.

In the good old pre-digital days, we’d slow down vinyl records from 33rpm to 16rpm, or scrub away the magnetic oxide on a cassette tape with repeated pause/rewinds to work out solos.

Today, thanks to the internet and digital recording there’s an infinite range of products to help any player who wants to learn and get better at what they do. So where does the other half of the instrument - the good old guitar amplifier - fit into all of this?

While you can choose from hundreds of software plug-ins that work inside your digital recording package, there’s no substitute for a box with speakers that can simply be plugged into when the mood takes you.

Times change and many modern practice amplifiers have redefined themselves with digital modelling, stereo speakers, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and software partner apps that extend their life and flexibility.

They’ve become indispensable tools for anyone who wants to record, practise or just play for pleasure at home, taking up very little space and causing minimal upset to neighbours and significant others. Here’s our pick of four of the best...