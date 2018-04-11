Musikmesse 2018: The Nord Piano 4 looks like another high-class stage keyboard

MUSIKMESSE 2018: The Nord Piano 4 looks like another evolutionary update for Clavia’s acclaimed stage piano, offering expanded polyphony, a premium Triple Sensor keybed and the company’s Virtual Hammer Action Technology.

Other highlights include seamless transitions when changing sounds or programs while you’re playing, dedicated piano filters and split point crossfades. The sample section, meanwhile, now has 512MB of memory, which is double what you got in the Nord Piano 3.

This remains a live-focused keyboard; as well as the piano and sample synth sections, you also get a comprehensive suite of tweakable effects. It’s scheduled for release in the summer, with pricing still to be confirmed. Find out more on the Nord Keyboards website.