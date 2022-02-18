Musician's Friend's President's Day sale has landed, offering up to 40% off a raft of top music gear

President's Day doesn't officially roll around until Monday 21st February, but Musician's Friend has already unleashed their big sale for the occasion. They've never been ones to miss out on offering a killer deal, and this time is no different, with up to 40% off a huge range of top-quality music gear from some of the biggest names in the business.

Regardless of your instrument of choice, Musician's Friend has something for you in their President's Day sale. Whether you're looking for a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar, snare drum, electronic drum set or something completely different, chances are it's in stock for less at Musician's Friend right now.

For us, highlights include a saving of $210 on this HSS Fender Player Stratocaster in a stunning Sienna Sunburst, and there's $150 off this expansive-sounding Gretsch G2627T Streamliner with Bigsby in gorgeous Georgia Green as well.

Away from the world of guitars, you can save nearly $50 on this Yamaha P-45 Digital Piano package, which is one of our best beginner digital piano top picks, and get a tasty $80 off this Special Edition Alesis Nitro Mesh e-kit - which is our number one pick of the best beginner electronic drum sets.

There are thousands more products on offer in this sale - too many for us to list - so we'd recommend you go and take a look for yourself. You're likely to find exactly what you're looking for, with a sweet discount. This sale is only live until February 23rd though, so we wouldn't advise sitting on it for too long.

Musician's Friend has also announced a President's Day coupon code - PRESDAY - where you can get up to 15% off qualifying orders until February 23 too.

