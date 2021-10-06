Musician's Friend brings the noise with up to 30% off a wide range of music gear in the Rocktober Fall sale

Now that Fall is here, it can only mean one thing - no, not pumpkin spiced lattes - epic music deals, of course. The folks over at Musician's Friend are bringing the noise with the aptly named Rocktober sale, which sees a healthy discount of up to 30% off an array of musical equipment from the likes of Fender, Martin, Gretsch, Alesis, Schecter, and many more.

This epic sale includes everything from beautiful acoustic guitars , one of the best electronic drums sets around, and even some of the best PA speakers on the market. So, no matter what you use to create music, you'll find something here that suits you - and better yet, you can kit out the entire band while you are at it.

Now, the Black Friday music deals haven't quite started to roll in just yet, but if this epic sale is anything to go by, we could be in for quite the treat as we edge closer to the sales bonanza that is Cyber Weekend.

Below we have picked out a few of our favourite deals from this mega sales event.

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: was $829.99, now $699.99 Fender Player Telecaster Plus: was $829.99, now $699.99

Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a fantastic option for those seeking the unique sound only a Telecaster provides, but with a sleek modern edge. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish gives this already stunning guitar a completely new look, and with $300 off, it gets even better. View Deal

Schecter Reaper: was $699, now $479 Schecter Reaper: was $699, now $479

Looking for an axe that will bring the doom? Well, the Schecter Reaper is for you. The swamp ash body with poplar burl top is absolutely stunning, while the 5-ply maple/walnut ultra-thin "C" neck is designed for super-fast shredding. Right now, you can save a massive $220 at Musician's Friend. View Deal

Vox AC15C1 Limited Black & Tan: was $799.99, now $699.99 Vox AC15C1 Limited Black & Tan: was $799.99, now $699.99

There are few amp brands as iconic as Vox. Helping to define the sound of the sixties, Vox has a tone completely their own, and AC15C1 allows you to achieve those legendary sounds at a much more manageable volume - and you can now bag yourself this limited edition version with $100 off. View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: was $499.99, now $449.99 Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $499.99 , $449.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. There are no horrible plastic pads here: instead, you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum while keeping the noise to a minimum. View Deal

Zoom LiveTrak L-8: was $449.99, $399.99 Zoom LiveTrak L-8: was $449.99, now $399.99

The Zoom LiveTrak L-8 mixer is designed with podcasters in mind and is the perfect solution for creatives looking to up the production value of their show. Combining an eight-channel mixer, USB interface, and multi-track recorder, the Zoom LiveTrak already offers fantastic value for money, but with $50 off right now, it just got better. View Deal

Check out more from the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale below.