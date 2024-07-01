“As we prepare for the next chapter of Moog Music, the Moog Store will be closing its doors”: Iconic synth manufacturer to shutter its Asheville factory outlet

Having previously announced that it would be leaving its manufacturing headquarters on Broadway Street in Asheville, Moog Music has now confirmed that its factory store at the same location is to close.

In a statement, the company says: “Since opening in 2011, the Moog Store has served as a public portal to the Moog factory, inviting passionate synthesists to come inside and experience the sonic capabilities of Moog first-hand, as well as have access to new electronic instruments and devices in person. Containing 60 years of revolutionary synthesizer technology, the Moog Store has been a destination for those who wish to create, explore, and be inspired.

“As we prepare for the next chapter of Moog Music, the Moog Store will be closing its doors. Our factory will remain open, and our talented engineers will still be in there, hand-crafting the instruments that define us. Our shift away from brick-and-mortar sales allows us greater bandwidth to focus on researching and developing the next generation of synthesizers and support more classic Moog releases.”

That “next chapter” involves a move to new premises in Asheville, on the the second floor of the building at 14 O’Henry Avenue. Moog Music’s statement goes on to thank those who’ve visited the store, and to recommend that those wishing to celebrate all things Moog visit the Bob Moog Foundation’s Moogseum, which is also located on Broadway Street.

Moog Music was acquired by InMusic in June 2023. In September 2023, it was reported that a number of staff were to be laid off.

Against this backdrop, the company has continued to announce and release new products. The Mariana soft synth dropped at the end of 2023, and the Spectravox was launched earlier this year. Another synth, the Moog Muse, has also been teased.