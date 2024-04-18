"That new synth you all been waiting on, on its first album": Watch Mike Dean shredding the forthcoming Moog Muse synth in its first ever demo

Earlier this year, a new synth from Moog featured in Usher's Super Bowl half-time show and subsequently revealed by YouTuber and musician Andrew Huang in a Facebook post.

That synth, then thought to be named Moog Mirror, has now been confirmed as Moog Muse, in a glimpse shared by producer Mike Dean to his Instagram page. Last week, Dean shared an image of the synth's mixer section to his Instagram story, before posting a demo video to his account yesterday that shows off some of the Muse's sounds.

In the post, embedded below, Dean describes the Muse as "that new synth you all been waiting on" and confirms that the instrument features on the new album from Metro Boomin and Future, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The video shows Dean dialling in sounds and shredding synth solos over hip-hop instrumentals.

Moog has not shared any official specs on the Muse, but we know from Huang's original post that it's a polyphonic instrument with two analogue oscillators and a 5-octave, 61-key keyboard. The Muse is bi-timbral and offers ring modulation, an overload circuit, an arpeggiator and a chord memory function.

While it doesn't tell us much more than we already know, Dean's demo is an opportunity to hear the Muse in action for the first time. When we know more, so will you.

A post shared by MIKE DEAN (@therealmikedean) A photo posted by on