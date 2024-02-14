"People are gonna flip over this!": Moog's new synth, teased in Usher's Super Bowl half-time show, is revealed by Andrew Huang

A new Moog synth is on the way. After being spotted onstage at the Super Bowl half-time show during Usher's performance, the instrument's release has since been confirmed by YouTuber, producer and musician Andrew Huang.

In a Facebook post shared Feb 13, Huang posted three images of the synth (embedded below) with the caption: "Did you catch the mystery synth in Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show? Well… I’ve got it in my studio now. Thanks Moog Music for giving me some early play time with it. Excited to share more when it launches – I think people are gonna flip over this!"

While details are yet to be confirmed by Moog, it appears that the synth is a dual-oscillator polyphonic instrument with a 5-octave, 61-key keyboard. The images suggest that the synth will be bi-timbral, and has both mono and unison modes along with a chord memory function.

Synth Anatomy reports that the synth is the long-rumoured Moog Mirror, a name trademarked by the company in 2022; based on the architecture of the Moog Matriarch, it will have eight voices.

The synth will be the first major piece of hardware released by Moog since its acquisition by inMusic last summer. It's not yet been announced where the Mirror will be manufactured, but many are speculating that production of the instrument may be shifted overseas. Until this point Moog's instruments have primarily been manufactured at its factory in Asheville, North Carolina.

When we know more, so will you.

(Image credit: Andrew Huang/Facebook)

