UK synth company Modal Electronics declared insolvent and goes into administration

UK Government records indicate that UK synth manufacturer Modal Electronics has gone into administration.

Records on Companies House show that the last time Modal filed accounts was in 2021, and that it was declared insolvent and went into administration on 8 September 2023.

From its budget Craft and Skulpt synths through to the high end 00 range, Modal has a variety of well-reviewed instruments on its roster. It’s been relatively quiet over the past year, though, with the last major releases being firmware updates for the Cobalt8 and Argon8 keyboards. The Carbon8, which was previewed at Superbooth in May, has yet to be released.

Synth Anatomy reports that Modal has confirmed that it’s gone into administration as part of a wider restructuring process. It says that all employees will remain with the company but that it will be under new management.

The Modal Electronics website remains live, and MusicRadar has reached out to the company for further comment.