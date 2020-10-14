Mic drop! Get $100 off the Audio Technica AT2035 microphone, perfect for podcasting and streaming

There might only be a few hours of Prime Day music deals left on the clock, but that doesn’t mean the best discounts have been and gone. If you missed out on some of the earlier deals, then this sweet microphone offer could tempt you.

The Audio Technica AT2035 places highly in our guide to the best podcasting microphones . And for good reason. Not only is Audio Technica a respected name in the audio game, but this particular condenser mic model features a cardioid polar pattern which reduces the pickup of sound from the sides and rear, resulting in crisp, clear audio. As such, it’s a fantastic tool for podcasting, streaming and vlogging.

This mic would usually set you back $249 - a pretty hefty outlay if you’re just getting started - but for Prime Day it’s available with a $100 discount, dropping the price to just $149, and that includes a custom shock mount and case!

Audio Technica AT2035 microphone | Was $249, now $149

If you’re in the streaming or podcasting game, or you’re looking to get started, this is a quality piece of kit from a respected brand. Expect top performance and crystal clear audio.View Deal

But remember, the clock is ticking so this might need to be a ‘buy now, think about it later’ kind of scenario. At this price we wouldn't think twice.

