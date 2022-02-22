Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57, a statement on his official Twitter account has confirmed.

'Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," writes the statement posted today (22 February) on Twitter and Facebook. 'A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask please respect the family privacy.'