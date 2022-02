Should the Foo Fighters abandon stadium-friendly rock for thrash metal? On the evidence of new song March Of The Insane, we say yes!

Released under the moniker Dream Widow, Dave Grohl is flexing his Probot metal muscles again, and he certainly has the vocals for spitting thrash venom.

The YouTube description says the track is from Dream Widow’s “never released self-titled album" but we're guessing it features in the Foo's forthcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666, out later this month.