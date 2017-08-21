In pictures: UNKLE’s live setup revealed

James Lavelle: “What appealed to me about Music Matters is the opportunity for me to work in this installation visually and translate what we’re doing these days as a live band. We’ve wanted to try and take UNKLE to a new place in our live situation, so when this opportunity came along we thought this would be a good way of starting things off, especially with all the other visual technology that’s happening, because it’s expensive to put things like this on.

“I’ve supplied them with all the visuals that relate to UNKLE. Over the last 25 years, there’s been a lot of visual content created, so they’ve been taking a lot of that and reworking it into the show. We gave them a rough mix of what we’re doing, and that mix has a rhythm bed, but we’re able to change a lot of what is going on vocally and add a lot of basslines and keyboards.”

“Music Matters is kind of like UNKLE AI, taking what I’ve done DJ culture-wise and then adding to that. I wanted to use my DJ setup, because that’s kind of important to me, and we’ve started putting the show together using Ableton.

“I’m more responsible for the DJing side of it and Steve’s more responsible for the playing side. The tracks we’re playing are from the history of UNKLE, so it’s a sort of snapshot of stuff. Hopefully this is something we can tour with, but it can also keep changing and morphing - it’s an embryo for something that could grow to become a lot bigger.”

Steve Weston: “The main bulk of it’s in Ableton, so we’re triggering stems from all of the UNKLE tunes, which are then going into James’s mixer so he can do his DJ thing and put samples over the top. And then we’ve got samples going into his Pioneer CDJs and mixer.