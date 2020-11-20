MacBook Pro prices continue to drop ahead of Black Friday

It's pretty commonplace now for retailers to apply big Black Friday savings to MacBook Pros - like this £320 discount on a 2.3GHz 16-inch model at Amazon - but this year, there’s a very specific reason to expect significant savings.

This month's launch of the new M1 silicon MacBooks should mean that there are significant bargains to be found if you’re thinking about investing in an Intel-powered machine. If you're a musician who can't make up their mind, there are still plenty of reasons to go down this particular CPU road.

While Apple is making bold claims about the performance of its M1 chip, only an Intel model will give you native compatibility with all of today’s best DAWs and plugins , and this is likely to be the situation for a little while yet.

So, from no until Black Friday itself, we’ll be scouring the web for all the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals - and all the Black Friday music deals , in fact - to ensure you get the best value for money if you're looking at investing in a new laptop for music production.

Check out our top picks right now, below.

16-inch MacBook Pro deals for Black Friday

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was £2,799, now £2,479, save £320

This model comes with a 2.3GHz 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB Ultrafast SSD. You can bag all this today with a £320 saving.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £2,399, now £2,148, save £251

Including an Intel Core 2.6GHz processor and plenty of grunt under the hood, this is a fantastic saving on a very capable machine.View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro deals for Black Friday

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: 2.0GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £1,799, now £1,630, save £169

Leagues ahead of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro for music producers, this model comes with a 2.0GHz 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and four ThunderBolt 3 ports, and all at a £169 saving.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Was £1,299, now £1,179, save £119

Not the hottest spec around, but for light music production duties and for general use, there are still fewer machines that can compete right now. With a £119 saving, this deal is well worth a look.View Deal

Explore more Black Friday MacBook Pro deals