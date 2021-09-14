More

Superbooth 2021: The cassette tape comes to Eurorack with Error Instruments’ throwback new Loopman module

Something decidedly different for your modular rig

Superbooth 2021: The humble cassette tape is having a bit of a moment right now, with an increasing number of lo-fi loving musicians falling for its hissy charm.

Now Error Instruments is set to introduce a Eurorack version of the Loopman, a neat little device that enables you to mess around with short tape loops.

It’s not clear whether or not this new module features the built-in microphone and radio tuner that you’ll find in the original, but it looks like you’ll be able to record onto the tape and then control playback via a gate input with CV-controllable speed. All kinds of experimental audio larks will then doubtless ensue.

Error Instruments is also selling 5-second cassettes although, presumably, you could also create your own by going old school with a pair of scissors.

Keep an eye on the Error Instruments website for more. The Loopman Eurorack is expected to be shipping within the next month.

