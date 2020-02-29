Leap year discount! Save $29 off music gear worth $199 or more with this Musician’s Friend coupon code

Every four years something truly magical happens in the Gregorian calendar. Something so special that it happens only once every four years. Yes, we’re talking about the Musician’s Friend leap year discount offer, of course...

In celebration of the extra day in February, the giant online music retailer Musician’s Friend is offering you $29 off a single item of music gear worth $199 or more with the code LEAP20. The offer will be live for today only.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new electronic drum set, an audio interface for your home studio, or you’re just getting started and want to purchase your first beginner guitar, a $29 discount could be the deal breaker you've been looking for.